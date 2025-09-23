On Holding AG $ONON Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in ON were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in ON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 100,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 118.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 2.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 69,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

