Hall Laurie J Trustee Takes $389,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Investors Inc grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.89.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

