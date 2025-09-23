Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $1.42 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $79.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

