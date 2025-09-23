Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Stock Position Trimmed by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up 1.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $17,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.53 and its 200-day moving average is $154.72.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,693.55. This trade represents a 30.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total transaction of $560,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,218,964. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,828,401. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

