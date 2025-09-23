Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 3,012 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 240.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $2,238,035.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,739,005.60. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,946 shares of company stock worth $32,306,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Micron Technology stock opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day moving average is $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $170.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

