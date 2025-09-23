Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,127 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $404,288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.0%

Quanta Services stock opened at $396.24 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $388.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.07.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Quanta Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.