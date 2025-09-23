Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.55.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $167.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

