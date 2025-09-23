Seek First Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Seek First Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Seek First Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $257.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

