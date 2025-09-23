Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 36 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Acuity were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in Acuity by 8.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Acuity by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Acuity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acuity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Acuity

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acuity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AYI

Acuity Price Performance

Acuity stock opened at $339.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.45 and a 200-day moving average of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.81 and a 1 year high of $348.61.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Acuity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.