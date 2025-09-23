iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

GOVT stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

