Head-To-Head Analysis: Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) versus Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitable Financial and Mercantile Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Equitable Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $31.33 million 1.18 $2.71 million N/A N/A Mercantile Bank $361.89 million 2.09 $79.59 million $5.04 9.24

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial 9.82% 10.12% 0.97% Mercantile Bank 22.11% 13.52% 1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Equitable Financial and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mercantile Bank 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mercantile Bank has a consensus target price of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Equitable Financial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.