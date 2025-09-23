Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 108 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Forte Capital LLC ADV lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after acquiring an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,607,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,861,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,077,000 after buying an additional 99,884 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,181,460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,365,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.47.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $229.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.03. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $230.82. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $721,395.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,447.60. This trade represents a 47.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $12,289,616. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

