Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.5% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 714,172 shares valued at $204,311,160. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $338.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

