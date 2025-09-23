Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after buying an additional 454,226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $312.55 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $315.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $859.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.78.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

