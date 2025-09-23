Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Position Boosted by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 714,172 shares valued at $204,311,160. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

