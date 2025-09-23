Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Macquarie lifted their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $344.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $630.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.23 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

