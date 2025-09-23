Bay Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,856 Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF $FFSM

Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 394,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $746.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

About Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

