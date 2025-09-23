GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 97 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.7%

PH stock opened at $760.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $779.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $741.46 and its 200 day moving average is $673.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 target price (up previously from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.