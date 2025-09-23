KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,966 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FAST opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

