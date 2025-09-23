Hoey Investments Inc. Invests $47,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,718.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

