Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $614.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $590.13 and a 200-day moving average of $549.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $615.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

