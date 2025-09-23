Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,299 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. $FFC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFC. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 38.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 340,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 94,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 70,716 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 366,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the last quarter.

FFC opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

