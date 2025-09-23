ABLE Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

ABLE Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $484.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

