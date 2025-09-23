Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 69,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $730.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.47 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

