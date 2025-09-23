Iams Wealth Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGLT opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.