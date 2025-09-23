Iams Wealth Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGLT opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

