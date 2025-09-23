Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) VP Micah Chen Sells 10,000 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,838. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Willdan Group Price Performance

WLDN stock opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 1,809.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WLDN

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.