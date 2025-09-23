Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas Seifert Sells 10,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.64, for a total value of $2,276,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,141,649.88. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $228.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $230.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,776,000 after buying an additional 658,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,533,000 after buying an additional 270,227 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $541,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

