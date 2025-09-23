Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells 110,753 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Dion Sanders sold 110,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $891,561.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.7%

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 2.07. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 598,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 100,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 497.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 107,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

