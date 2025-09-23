Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total value of $1,297,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,655 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,864.60. The trade was a 12.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, September 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,330,337.40.

On Friday, September 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,342,678.05.

On Monday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,338,155.70.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,200.40.

On Monday, September 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $1,315,237.35.

On Friday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,317,613.50.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,311,788.10.

On Friday, August 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $1,363,066.95.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $1,311,711.45.

On Monday, August 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $1,298,451.00.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $170.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.35 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,430,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,875,000 after buying an additional 436,541 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after purchasing an additional 573,696 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,175,000 after purchasing an additional 616,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,894,000 after buying an additional 523,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 target price on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.