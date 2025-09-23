Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.47 and traded as high as C$67.15. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$66.94, with a volume of 69,142 shares traded.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.