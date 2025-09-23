U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 824 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.92.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

