17,743 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Baird R W raised TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. This represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,767,807. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO Group stock opened at $199.67 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.60. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51 and a beta of 0.78.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.62%.

TKO Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.