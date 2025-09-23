Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 251 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

