Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 4,275 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. $RWT

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,018,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 492,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 103,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 40.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of ($38.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.50%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

