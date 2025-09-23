Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 45,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.3%

Linde stock opened at $477.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.39. The company has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

