Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF $TPSC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of TPSC stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $45.69.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Increases Dividend

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.0611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

