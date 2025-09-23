2,413 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,438,000 after buying an additional 2,651,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,352,000 after buying an additional 2,005,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

