2,500 Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.