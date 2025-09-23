Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 62 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,037,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,215 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,982,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,878,000 after acquiring an additional 178,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $188.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.