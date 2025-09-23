Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,814 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2%

PPA opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.71.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

