Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,505 Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $147.61 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.54 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 107,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $16,037,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at $35,125,658.90. The trade was a 31.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. The trade was a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

