Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 43,896 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.