Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS FJUN opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $54.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.