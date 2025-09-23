ABLE Financial Group LLC Purchases 9,177 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Amcor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Amcor in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

