Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 83,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,527.76. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.58 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.