Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.5417.
Several research firms have weighed in on FLYW. Wall Street Zen raised Flywire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Flywire from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Flywire from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.
Shares of FLYW opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Flywire has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 262.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Flywire had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Flywire has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
