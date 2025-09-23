OUTFRONT Media’s (OUT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s previous close.

OUT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 147,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%.The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In other news, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,814.60. This trade represents a 49.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $151,704,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983,462.78. The trade was a 48.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.