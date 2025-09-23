Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

LINC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 34,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.18 million, a PE ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.05%.The company had revenue of $116.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2027 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

