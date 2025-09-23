Fortitude Family Office LLC Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.65.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.