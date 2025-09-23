Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $614.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $738.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $615.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.13 and its 200-day moving average is $549.87.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 International Stocks with Rising Short Interest
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Vertical Aerospace Presents its Blueprint for Sector Leadership
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.