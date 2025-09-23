Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $614.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $738.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $615.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.13 and its 200-day moving average is $549.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

